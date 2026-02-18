Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 18th (ABX, B, CF, FVRR, GEI, H, HPS.A, IAG, MDLZ, NTR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 18th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$77.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its target price raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$235.00 to C$250.00.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$215.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$181.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$192.00 to C$189.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $128.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) was given a C$1.16 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$181.00 to C$208.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$164.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

