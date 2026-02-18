Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 18th (ABX, B, CF, FVRR, GEI, H, HPS.A, IAG, MDLZ, NTR)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 18th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$77.00.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) (TSE:ABX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $77.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its target price raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$235.00 to C$250.00.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$215.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$181.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$192.00 to C$189.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $128.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) was given a C$1.16 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$181.00 to C$208.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$164.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

