Head-To-Head Comparison: Post (NYSE:POST) vs. BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF)

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Post has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BranchOut Food and Post, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 1 0 0 0 1.00 Post 0 3 5 0 2.63

Profitability

Post has a consensus price target of $129.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.20%. Given Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

This table compares BranchOut Food and Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -49.75% -150.04% -40.76% Post 3.82% 12.37% 3.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BranchOut Food and Post”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $6.52 million 7.65 -$4.75 million ($0.60) -6.20 Post $8.36 billion 0.62 $335.70 million $5.41 20.11

Post has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Post shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Post shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Post beats BranchOut Food on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names. The Weetabix segment primarily manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal under Weetabix and Alpen brands; hot cereals and other cereal-based food products; breakfast drinks; protein-based shakes under the UFIT brand, and nutritional snacks, such as muesli. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg products primarily under Papetti's and Abbotsford Farms brands, as well as potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. The segment also manufactures certain meat products. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dish, potato, sausage products under Bob Evans, Bob Evans Farms, and Simply Potatoes brands; eggs and egg products under Bob Evans Egg Whites and Egg Beaters brands; and cheese, and other dairy and refrigerated products under Crystal Farms brand. It serves grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, dollar stores, discounters, wholesalers, convenience stores, pet supply retailers, drug store customers, foodservice distributors, and national restaurant chains, as well as sells its products in the military, ecommerce, and foodservice channels. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.