Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,017 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 61,844 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 80,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rafael Price Performance

NYSE:RFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Rafael has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Get Rafael alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Rafael

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Rafael in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the second quarter worth $50,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the second quarter worth $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rafael by 132.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new position in Rafael during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.