Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.700-11.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $224.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.58. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after buying an additional 57,204 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

