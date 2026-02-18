Global Payments Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) used its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to detail the completion of two major portfolio moves and to lay out expectations for 2026 as a newly combined, pure-play commerce solutions provider. Management said it closed the acquisition of Worldpay in January alongside the divestiture of its Issuer Solutions business, calling the transactions a milestone in a strategic transformation executed over the past 18 months.

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results (standalone)

Chief executive Cameron Bready said the company finished 2025 “exactly as expected and fully aligned” with the outlook provided last February. For the fourth quarter, Global Payments reported 6% constant-currency adjusted net revenue growth excluding dispositions, 80 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, and 12% adjusted EPS growth.

Chief financial officer Josh Whipple provided full-year detail, emphasizing that the figures discussed represented the last quarter of standalone Global Payments results, which included Issuer Solutions and excluded Worldpay. For full-year 2025, the company posted adjusted net revenue of $9.32 billion, up 6% year over year on a constant-currency basis excluding dispositions. Adjusted operating margin improved 100 basis points to 44.2% (or 80 basis points excluding dispositions), and adjusted EPS was $12.22, up 12% year over year (11% on a constant-currency basis).

For the fourth quarter, adjusted net revenue was $2.32 billion, up 6% on a constant-currency basis excluding dispositions. Adjusted operating margin increased 80 basis points to 44.7%, and adjusted EPS was $3.18, up 12% year over year (11% on a constant-currency basis).

Merchant Solutions momentum and Genius adoption

Management said Merchant Solutions maintained momentum and showed acceleration in the quarter. Whipple reported Merchant Solutions adjusted net revenue of $1.78 billion in Q4, up slightly over 6% on a constant-currency basis excluding dispositions. He said POS and software achieved high single-digit growth again in the quarter, excluding dispositions, and noted that Genius adoption was being supported by go-to-market changes.

Whipple highlighted several operational metrics tied to Genius and POS growth:

New POS locations in Q4 were 25% higher than the prior-year period.

Enterprise restaurant rooftop count at year-end was more than 50% higher than at the end of 2024.

Genius payments attach rate in the enterprise segment nearly doubled in Q4.

In retail, new Genius rooftops boarded in Q4 were 40% higher than the prior-year period.

He also said the integrated and embedded business grew in the high single digits in Q4 and that the pipeline of signed partners yet to go live was 19% larger than at the end of 2024. Core payments delivered mid-single-digit growth, with U.S. new sales up 35% year over year in Q4, which Whipple described as the company’s strongest quarter in several years. Internationally, he cited mid-teens growth in Central Europe and said Greece posted one of its strongest quarters on record.

On profitability, Merchant Solutions delivered a Q4 adjusted operating margin of 49.2%, up 120 basis points year over year, which Whipple attributed to transformation benefits, organizational streamlining, and higher returns from sales force investments.

Cash flow, capital return, and balance sheet

Management repeatedly emphasized free cash flow generation and shareholder returns. Bready said the company generated over 100% adjusted free cash flow conversion in 2025, enabling $1 billion of shareholder returns during the year while reducing leverage ahead of the Worldpay closing. He added that portfolio divestitures enabled an incremental $1.2 billion return to shareholders and said the company is resuming repurchases as it targets $7.5 billion in capital return from 2025 to 2027.

The board approved a $2.5 billion share repurchase authorization, and Bready said the company is entering into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to immediately repurchase $550 million of shares. Management said capital returns will come via open-market and accelerated repurchases alongside a stable dividend.

Whipple reported adjusted free cash flow of $891 million in Q4 and capital expenditures of $168 million in the quarter and $618 million for full-year 2025 (about 7% of revenue). He said capex was slightly below the company’s initial target because Global Payments moderated spending while planning the Worldpay integration.

On leverage and liquidity, the company ended Q4 at 2.9x leverage. After closing the Worldpay and Issuer Solutions transactions, Whipple said debt was approximately $22.3 billion, more than 95% of which was fixed rate, with a weighted average cost of debt of about 3.95%. He added that all three rating agencies affirmed investment-grade credit ratings and that the company had about $5 billion of total liquidity across excess cash and revolver capacity.

2026 outlook and integration priorities

For 2026, Global Payments provided guidance on a combined basis as if it owned Worldpay for the entire year and excluding Issuer Solutions. Whipple guided to approximately 5% constant-currency adjusted net revenue growth excluding dispositions, with growth slightly below 5% in the first half and modest sequential acceleration, exiting the year above 5%. He said reported adjusted net revenue should benefit from FX by a little less than 50 basis points for full-year 2026, primarily affecting the first quarter.

The company expects approximately 150 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion in 2026, which includes realized cost synergies. Non-operating expectations include net interest expense of about $850 million and an adjusted effective tax rate of about 15.5%, reflecting cash tax benefits from the Worldpay acquisition. Capital expenditures are expected to be about $1 billion (about 8% of adjusted net revenue), and adjusted free cash flow conversion is expected to be greater than 90%.

Global Payments guided to adjusted EPS of $13.80 to $14.00 in 2026, representing approximately 13% to 15% growth over 2025 adjusted EPS of $12.22. Whipple said EPS growth is expected to accelerate modestly in the second half as integration and transformation benefits build. For capital allocation, management expects to return more than $2 billion to shareholders in 2026 through buybacks and dividends, including the $550 million accelerated repurchase.

On synergies, management reiterated a target of $200 million in annualized revenue synergies and $600 million in expense synergies over three years. Whipple said the company expects to realize $70 million to $80 million of cost synergies in 2026 and said execution had already begun. Bready said Worldpay’s U.S. direct sales force has been enabled to sell Genius and has already onboarded an initial cohort of new clients, with a growing pipeline.

In the Q&A, Whipple said standalone merchant exited 2025 with organic growth a little over 6%, while Worldpay exited the year at approximately 4%, which he said blended to the 2026 growth guide. He also said SMB represents about 50% of the combined revenue composition, with the other half split roughly evenly between “platforms” and “enterprise and e-commerce” (about 25% each).

Management discussed sales force expansion and said most additions have been focused in North America and aimed at selling the combined Genius payments and value-added services offering, particularly in upper SMB and the beginning of mid-market. The company also addressed Genius competition and said pricing remained “fairly rational.” Bready stated Global Payments had renewed a multi-year deal with Toast to continue supporting it from a payments perspective.

Looking further out, Whipple reaffirmed previously discussed levered free cash flow targets, saying the company expects 2027 to be over $4 billion and to reach $5 billion in 2028 on an adjusted basis. He added that management expects one-time costs to decline through the integration, which should support higher GAAP free cash flow over time.

