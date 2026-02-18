Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,864,634 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 7,978,065 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,239,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,239,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 4.4%

GROY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 2,929,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,374. The company has a market cap of $945.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.98. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm’s diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

