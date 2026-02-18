Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2026 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/2/2026 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Tractor Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

1/22/2026 – Tractor Supply was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Tractor Supply was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

1/16/2026 – Tractor Supply was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

12/29/2025 – Tractor Supply had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Tractor Supply had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $618,259.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,255.25. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,259,720.72. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

