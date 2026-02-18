Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Position Trimmed by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,397,000 after buying an additional 194,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,182,000 after buying an additional 482,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,110,000 after buying an additional 382,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,848,000 after acquiring an additional 85,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VO stock opened at $301.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $305.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.