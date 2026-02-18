Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 615,959 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 751,064 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 171,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 121.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,345,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Rogers

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Rogers reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results with $0.89 EPS (vs. ~$0.60 est.) and revenue of $209.1M, driven by improved gross margins and execution. The company released detail in its press release and slide deck that investors used to re-rate near-term profitability. Read More.

Q4 beat — Rogers reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results with $0.89 EPS (vs. ~$0.60 est.) and revenue of $209.1M, driven by improved gross margins and execution. The company released detail in its press release and slide deck that investors used to re-rate near-term profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Margin and cash‑flow improvement — Management highlighted cost improvement initiatives and stronger adjusted earnings and cash flow that are beginning to show through the P&L, supporting a more favorable margin outlook. Read More.

Margin and cash‑flow improvement — Management highlighted cost improvement initiatives and stronger adjusted earnings and cash flow that are beginning to show through the P&L, supporting a more favorable margin outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 targets + design wins — Management is targeting ~5% sales growth and a 530 bps EBITDA margin expansion in Q1 2026 and said it is accelerating design wins, signaling potential upside to future revenue and margin trajectory if wins convert. Read More.

Q1 targets + design wins — Management is targeting ~5% sales growth and a 530 bps EBITDA margin expansion in Q1 2026 and said it is accelerating design wins, signaling potential upside to future revenue and margin trajectory if wins convert. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: City news unrelated to the company — A separate story about a Whole Foods opening in Rogers (a city) is unrelated to Rogers Corporation’s business and should not affect ROG fundamentals. Read More.

City news unrelated to the company — A separate story about a Whole Foods opening in Rogers (a city) is unrelated to Rogers Corporation’s business and should not affect ROG fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed Q1 guidance — Rogers set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.45–$0.85 and revenue guidance of $193M–$208M; the midpoint of EPS and the revenue range are slightly below consensus, introducing some near-term uncertainty about quarters where results could miss if demand or timing of design wins softens. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers

Rogers Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE ROG traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.20. 259,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,816. Rogers has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $209.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.