Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells 7,040 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $365,798.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,691.20. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $361,856.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $271,692.64.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $50,079.25.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $552,372.84.

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,928. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

