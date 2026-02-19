Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) CFO William Duke Sells 20,964 Shares

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) CFO William Duke sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $33,123.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 107,717 shares in the company, valued at $170,192.86. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Invivyd Price Performance
Invivyd stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 1,468,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,442. The stock has a market cap of $384.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Invivyd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.
Key Stories Impacting Invivyd
Here are the key news stories impacting Invivyd this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Form 4 filings disclose open‑market sales (no new corporate/clinical announcements). The disclosures are routine SEC insider-sale filings rather than earnings or clinical-data releases. Representative SEC Filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate size and liquidity context — filings show insiders sold a total of over ~220,000 shares across Feb. 17–18 (multiple executives, see items below). Today’s volume (≈1.47M) is below the stock’s 3M average, which can amplify price moves on relatively modest buying or selling flows.
- Negative Sentiment: Jill Andersen — sold 32,771 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 34,939 shares on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show a double‑digit percentage reduction in her holdings. SEC Filing – Jill Andersen
- Negative Sentiment: Timothy Edward Lee — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; each sale reduced his ownership by ~12–15%. SEC Filing – Timothy Lee
- Negative Sentiment: William E. Duke (CFO) — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show ~13–16% reductions in his holdings. SEC Filing – William Duke
- Negative Sentiment: Julie Green — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; each sale trimmed her stake by ~13–16%. SEC Filing – Julie Green
- Negative Sentiment: Robert D. Allen III — sold 18,189 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 19,392 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show ~12–14% reductions in his holdings. SEC Filing – Robert Allen
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Invivyd Company Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
