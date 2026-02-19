Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) CFO William Duke Sells 20,964 Shares

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) CFO William Duke sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $33,123.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 107,717 shares in the company, valued at $170,192.86. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Invivyd stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 1,468,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,442. The stock has a market cap of $384.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Invivyd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Form 4 filings disclose open‑market sales (no new corporate/clinical announcements). The disclosures are routine SEC insider-sale filings rather than earnings or clinical-data releases. Representative SEC Filing

Several equities analysts recently commented on IVVD shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

