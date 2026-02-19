OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Approves Share Repurchase Plan

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
OceanaGold Stock Performance
OceanaGold stock traded up C$2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.90. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$10.86 and a one year high of C$54.02. The stock has a market cap of C$11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.94.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$870.81 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
