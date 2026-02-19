Diane Lazzaris Sells 2,747 Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $831,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,734,837.65. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Diane Lazzaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Diane Lazzaris sold 17,294 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $5,274,670.00.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $302.19. The company had a trading volume of 600,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,907. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.68 and a 200-day moving average of $246.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price target on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

