Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) CEO Sells $263,228.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,920 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $263,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,036.65. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, January 15th, Catherine Corrigan sold 1,663 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $120,600.76.

On Monday, December 15th, Catherine Corrigan sold 3,225 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $228,136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.26. The company had a trading volume of 597,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,103. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.48 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Exponent announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat estimates — Exponent posted higher-than-expected revenue and slightly beat EPS, showing steady year-over-year revenue growth and healthy margins and ROE, which supports investor confidence in the business and helps explain upward pressure on the stock.

Quarterly results beat estimates — Exponent posted higher-than-expected revenue and slightly beat EPS, showing steady year-over-year revenue growth and healthy margins and ROE, which supports investor confidence in the business and helps explain upward pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / valuation discussion — Recent coverage highlights mixed momentum and “conflicting valuation signals” for EXPO; this type of analysis can keep trading volatile as investors weigh growth vs. valuation. Evaluating Exponent (EXPO) After Mixed Momentum And Conflicting Valuation Signals

Analyst / valuation discussion — Recent coverage highlights mixed momentum and “conflicting valuation signals” for EXPO; this type of analysis can keep trading volatile as investors weigh growth vs. valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple news items cover “Exponent Energy” launching an EV-financing arm (Exponent One) and raising pre-seed funding — this is a separate private company and is unrelated to Exponent, Inc. Investors should not conflate the coverage with EXPO’s fundamentals. Exponent Energy launches Exponent One to fix commercial EV financing gap

Multiple news items cover “Exponent Energy” launching an EV-financing arm (Exponent One) and raising pre-seed funding — this is a separate private company and is unrelated to Exponent, Inc. Investors should not conflate the coverage with EXPO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CEO Catherine Corrigan disclosed a sale of 3,920 shares at about $67.15 on Feb. 17 (filed with the SEC). Insider selling can be interpreted negatively by some investors, though the CEO still holds a large stake and this single sale represents a modest reduction in ownership. SEC Filing – Insider Sale

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair raised Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1,481.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 119,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 205.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

