Insider Selling: Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Insider Sells 34,939 Shares of Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Jill Andersen sold 34,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $55,203.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,142.88. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jill Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Jill Andersen sold 32,771 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $50,467.34.
Invivyd Price Performance
NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,442. The firm has a market cap of $384.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.60. Invivyd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVVD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invivyd has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invivyd
More Invivyd News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invivyd this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Form 4 filings disclose open‑market sales (no new corporate/clinical announcements). The disclosures are routine SEC insider-sale filings rather than earnings or clinical-data releases. Representative SEC Filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate size and liquidity context — filings show insiders sold a total of over ~220,000 shares across Feb. 17–18 (multiple executives, see items below). Today’s volume (≈1.47M) is below the stock’s 3M average, which can amplify price moves on relatively modest buying or selling flows.
- Negative Sentiment: Jill Andersen — sold 32,771 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 34,939 shares on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show a double‑digit percentage reduction in her holdings. SEC Filing – Jill Andersen
- Negative Sentiment: Timothy Edward Lee — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; each sale reduced his ownership by ~12–15%. SEC Filing – Timothy Lee
- Negative Sentiment: William E. Duke (CFO) — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show ~13–16% reductions in his holdings. SEC Filing – William Duke
- Negative Sentiment: Julie Green — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; each sale trimmed her stake by ~13–16%. SEC Filing – Julie Green
- Negative Sentiment: Robert D. Allen III — sold 18,189 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 19,392 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show ~12–14% reductions in his holdings. SEC Filing – Robert Allen
Invivyd Company Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.