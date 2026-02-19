Insider Selling: Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Insider Sells 34,939 Shares of Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Jill Andersen sold 34,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $55,203.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,142.88. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jill Andersen sold 32,771 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $50,467.34.

NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,442. The firm has a market cap of $384.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.60. Invivyd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invivyd by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,656,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 577,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Invivyd by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the fourth quarter worth $53,809,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Invivyd by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,543,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,065 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVVD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invivyd has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

