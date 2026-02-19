Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Telecom Italia Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) is a leading Italian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of fixed-line, mobile voice and data services. The company’s offerings span consumer broadband connections, mobile telephony plans and pay-TV packages under its TIM brand. Telecom Italia also delivers wholesale network capacity and managed connectivity solutions to other carriers and service providers.

Headquartered in Rome, Telecom Italia traces its origins to Italy’s state-owned telephone monopoly and was established in its current form in 1994 following privatization and corporate restructuring.

