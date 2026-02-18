Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,595,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 5,312,242 shares.The stock last traded at $2.3950 and had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.35 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

