Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Christopher Senner Sells 30,617 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Senner sold 30,617 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $1,337,044.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 976,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,625,937.64. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $598.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,658,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,647,000 after buying an additional 4,477,029 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 21.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,501,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,230.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,099,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Exelixis by 120.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

