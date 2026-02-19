Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Christopher Senner Sells 30,617 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Senner sold 30,617 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $1,337,044.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 976,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,625,937.64. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Exelixis Price Performance
Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $49.62.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $598.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.
The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.