Robert Allen III Sells 19,392 Shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Robert Allen III sold 19,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $30,639.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.46. This trade represents a 14.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Invivyd Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of IVVD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 1,468,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Invivyd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invivyd by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,656,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 577,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Invivyd by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,809,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,543,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

