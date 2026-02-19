Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 20,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $86.5625 dividend. This represents a $346.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1,415.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 ( NYSE:TVE Free Report ) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 accounts for about 2.6% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) refers to a series of Power System Revenue Bonds issued by the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally owned corporation established in 1933. As one of the largest public utilities in the United States, TVA operates under a self-financing model that relies on revenues generated from electricity sales rather than tax dollars. The PARRS A 2029 bonds form part of TVA’s long-term debt portfolio, with proceeds earmarked for capital improvements, system modernization and the expansion of generation and transmission capacity.

TVA’s core business encompasses the generation, transmission and sale of electricity across a seven-state service territory that includes most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Further Reading

