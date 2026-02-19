Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.37. 20,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 143,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies for cancer and immune‐mediated diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform, Tempest advances programs designed to modulate tumor metabolism and enhance antitumor immunity. Its pipeline includes oral, selective inhibitors targeting pathways such as peroxisome proliferator‐activated receptor alpha (PPARα) and salt‐inducible kinase (SIK), with potential applications across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead candidate, TPST-1120, is a first‐in‐class PPARα antagonist designed to reprogram the tumor microenvironment by disrupting fatty acid oxidation in immune and cancer cells.

