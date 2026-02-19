David Howton Sells 7,469 Shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) COO David Howton sold 7,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $43,469.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,548.14. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 2,079,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 184.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 979,294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 358,473 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

