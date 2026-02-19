TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.4801 and last traded at $32.62. Approximately 14,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 5,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.9090.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMXXF. TD Securities upgraded TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Trading Down 0.9%

About TMX Group

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates Canada’s premier financial infrastructure that supports capital markets for listing, trading, clearing, settlement and information services. As a holding company, TMX Group’s principal businesses include the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), Montréal Exchange (MX), and Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS). These platforms facilitate equity and derivatives trading, debt issuance, exchange-traded funds and a broad spectrum of structured products.

Through its marketplace operations, TMX Group offers issuers access to public capital, while providing investors with deep liquidity and a diverse range of listed instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.