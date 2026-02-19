First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,783 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Target by 0.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.