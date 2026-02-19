Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK) Shares Up 8.9% – What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NASDAQ:NAK – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 9,158,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,763,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $739.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,088,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 8,957,529 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,608,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,626,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 423.8% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,978,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,269 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

