iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,116,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,524,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.