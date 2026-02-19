BAE Systems (LON:BA) Releases Earnings Results

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 75.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%.

BAE Systems Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of LON BA traded up GBX 81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,110. 8,654,132 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,883.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,851.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415.25. The stock has a market cap of £65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,120 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,850 price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,021.40.

Key Headlines Impacting BAE Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting BAE Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reports record FY25 results and growth — management flagged stronger sales and profits for the year, reinforcing the narrative of a sustained defence spending tailwind.

Positive Sentiment: Record order backlog — BAE said its backlog has hit a record (~£84bn), underpinning multi‑year revenue visibility as global defence budgets rise. This backlog is the main driver behind upgrades in investor expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Strong programme pipeline — BAE says its Eurofighter production pipeline is full up until the first GCAP assembly, signalling near‑term workload and contract continuity on a high‑margin platform.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased — FY25 results included a higher dividend, a direct shareholder return that supports sentiment and may attract income investors.

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — small purchases by insiders (including the CEO) signal confidence from management, though sizes are modest.

Neutral Sentiment: Product trials continue — BAE Australia is conducting ATLAS CCV trials (development progress but not yet revenue material).

Neutral Sentiment: Management lobbying for clarity — BAE's boss urged ministers to publish the delayed Defence Investment Plan; publication would be a catalyst, but timing remains uncertain.

Negative Sentiment: Labour disruption — U.K. workers have picketed sites and some unions are striking, creating near‑term operational and cost risks that could temper margin upside.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ewan Kirk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,678 per share, for a total transaction of £167,800. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,015 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,420. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

