Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Price Up 12.8% – What’s Next?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.25 and last traded at GBX 13.25. Approximately 294,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 125,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75.

Star Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.22. The firm has a market cap of £17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.20.

Insider Transactions at Star Energy Group

In other Star Energy Group news, insider Ross Glover purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £960. Also, insider Frances Ward acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £960. Corporate insiders own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

