Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $249.3 million-$253.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.2 million. Endava also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.100-1.180 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 695,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Endava has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Key Endava News

Here are the key news stories impacting Endava this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management issued materially stronger forward guidance for Q3 and FY2026 (Q3 EPS guide 0.25–0.29; FY EPS guide 1.10–1.18) and raised revenue targets above Street estimates — that outlook is the main bullish driver. Endava Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Management issued materially stronger forward guidance for Q3 and FY2026 (Q3 EPS guide 0.25–0.29; FY EPS guide 1.10–1.18) and raised revenue targets above Street estimates — that outlook is the main bullish driver. Positive Sentiment: Reported revenue came in well above consensus (about $248M vs. lower estimates), supporting the company’s message that demand — particularly around its AI capabilities — is accelerating. Earnings / Press Release

Reported revenue came in well above consensus (about $248M vs. lower estimates), supporting the company’s message that demand — particularly around its AI capabilities — is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Endava expanded its partnership with Cognition to scale governed agentic coding — a strategic move that could deepen its AI services pipeline and win larger deals over time. Endava Expands Cognition Partnership

Endava expanded its partnership with Cognition to scale governed agentic coding — a strategic move that could deepen its AI services pipeline and win larger deals over time. Neutral Sentiment: Major outlets and the company published the quarter’s slide deck and the full earnings call/transcript — useful for verifying accounting items and management commentary; these materials are available for review. Conference Call / Slide Deck

Major outlets and the company published the quarter’s slide deck and the full earnings call/transcript — useful for verifying accounting items and management commentary; these materials are available for review. Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines framed the news as a share surge on the strength of the AI pivot and guidance, helping explain short-term rallies in certain venues. Yahoo: Shares Surge

Some headlines framed the news as a share surge on the strength of the AI pivot and guidance, helping explain short-term rallies in certain venues. Negative Sentiment: There is confusion over EPS figures: one summary shows an adjusted EPS miss ($0.07 vs. $0.21 consensus) while other outlets report EPS in line with estimates ($0.21). Mixed EPS reporting/adjustments can spook investors and drive volatility. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

There is confusion over EPS figures: one summary shows an adjusted EPS miss ($0.07 vs. $0.21 consensus) while other outlets report EPS in line with estimates ($0.21). Mixed EPS reporting/adjustments can spook investors and drive volatility. Negative Sentiment: Technicals remain weak: the stock is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and near its 1-year low, which may limit upside until execution visibly improves.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 733.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Endava by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

