Noble (NYSE:NE) SVP Jennie Howard Sells 6,094 Shares of Stock

Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE:NE – Get Free Report) SVP Jennie Howard sold 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $255,948.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,804. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.65. 819,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,951. Noble Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Noble (NYSE:NE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Noble had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $764.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Noble Corporation PLC will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Noble’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Neutral Sentiment: The company is mentioned in a MarketBeat roundup about dividend and defensive stocks, but Noble (NE) is not a featured pick in that piece — limited direct impact on NE’s near-term outlook.

The company is mentioned in a MarketBeat roundup about dividend and defensive stocks, but Noble (NE) is not a featured pick in that piece — limited direct impact on NE’s near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut Noble from Overweight to Equal Weight while raising its price target to $41 (from $36), signaling a more cautious view despite the higher PT; the $41 PT implies downside versus recent levels and likely weighs on sentiment. Barclays downgrades Noble (The Fly)

Barclays cut Noble from Overweight to Equal Weight while raising its price target to $41 (from $36), signaling a more cautious view despite the higher PT; the $41 PT implies downside versus recent levels and likely weighs on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on NE to $41 (from $33) but kept a Neutral rating — the higher PT is constructive on valuation but still implies roughly an 8% downside from recent levels, a mixed-to-negative signal for upside expectations. JPMorgan raises price target (Benzinga)

JPMorgan raised its price target on NE to $41 (from $33) but kept a Neutral rating — the higher PT is constructive on valuation but still implies roughly an 8% downside from recent levels, a mixed-to-negative signal for upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several senior Noble executives disclosed material stock sales this week (Blake Denton sold 23,255 shares at ~$43.50; Joey M. Kawaja sold 19,725 shares at ~$43.51; Jennie Howard, Mikkel Ipsen, Caroline Alting also sold shares). These filings show notable reductions in insider ownership percentages and can be interpreted as a near-term negative signal for investor sentiment. Insider sale filing (SEC – Blake Denton)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Noble in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Noble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 540,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 819.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in Noble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 194,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Noble in the second quarter worth about $359,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Noble from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Noble to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Noble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Noble from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Noble Corp. Plc engages in the provision offshore drilling services for oil and gas industry. It focuses on a balanced fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble and Art Olson in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

