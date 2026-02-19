Sun Summit Minerals (CVE:SMN) Trading 15.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,541,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,151,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Sun Summit Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.20.

About Sun Summit Minerals

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of totaling approximately 52,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia; and holds 100% interest in the JD project covering an area of totaling approximately 16,000 hectares located in the Toodoggone region, British Columbia.

