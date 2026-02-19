Contrasting STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical -41.79% -16.06% -12.40% Merit Medical Systems 8.02% 14.27% 8.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

STAAR Surgical has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for STAAR Surgical and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 2 9 1 0 1.92 Merit Medical Systems 0 2 9 0 2.82

STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $20.91, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $105.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Merit Medical Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $313.90 million 2.83 -$20.21 million ($1.95) -9.15 Merit Medical Systems $1.36 billion 3.56 $120.36 million $1.95 41.79

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than STAAR Surgical. STAAR Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats STAAR Surgical on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coating services for medical tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate structures; gastroenterology products, such as covered esophageal stents, syringe and gauges, and balloon dilators; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.