DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.35. 164,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,436. National Bank has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.81.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). National Bank had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 18.66%.The business had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Steinmetz bought 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 536,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,630.64. This represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 8.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,570,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,085,000 after purchasing an additional 120,754 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 793,902 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 964,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after buying an additional 61,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,996,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

