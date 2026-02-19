Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $738.2 billion-$745.3 billion. Walmart also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.610-0.610 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.59. 23,012,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,858,938. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. Walmart has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 210,441 shares of company stock worth $25,009,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat modestly: EPS $0.74 vs. $0.73 consensus and revenue $190.7B (up 5.6% YoY); eCommerce +24%, Walmart Connect/ad business strong and operating income grew double digits — evidence of healthy holiday execution. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Q4 results beat modestly: EPS $0.74 vs. $0.73 consensus and revenue $190.7B (up 5.6% YoY); eCommerce +24%, Walmart Connect/ad business strong and operating income grew double digits — evidence of healthy holiday execution. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the annual dividend 5% to $0.99 per share (53rd consecutive year of increases), which supports the income/total‑return thesis for long‑term investors. Dividend Release

Board raised the annual dividend 5% to $0.99 per share (53rd consecutive year of increases), which supports the income/total‑return thesis for long‑term investors. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and institutions showed support: Argus upgraded to Strong Buy and firms (DA Davidson reaffirmed buy) maintained bullish price targets; several funds disclosed stake increases ahead of earnings. Argus Upgrade (via Zacks) DA Davidson Note

Analysts and institutions showed support: Argus upgraded to Strong Buy and firms (DA Davidson reaffirmed buy) maintained bullish price targets; several funds disclosed stake increases ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: New CEO John Furner’s first report emphasizes a measured, conservative approach as he “keeps the ship steady” — reassuring for long‑term stability but not an immediate catalyst. Reuters: Furner-era Begins

New CEO John Furner’s first report emphasizes a measured, conservative approach as he “keeps the ship steady” — reassuring for long‑term stability but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/strategic commentary: some market analysts call the post‑earnings pullback a buying opportunity (support cited in $120–$110 range), while others note valuation is elevated after a long rally. MarketBeat: Pullback Opportunity

Technical/strategic commentary: some market analysts call the post‑earnings pullback a buying opportunity (support cited in $120–$110 range), while others note valuation is elevated after a long rally. Negative Sentiment: Management issued conservative guidance: FY‑2027 EPS guidance of $2.75–2.85 and Q1 EPS of $0.61 came in below consensus (~$2.94 for FY), which trimmed upside expectations and is the primary reason the stock declined. Zacks: Q4 & Guidance Analysis

Management issued conservative guidance: FY‑2027 EPS guidance of $2.75–2.85 and Q1 EPS of $0.61 came in below consensus (~$2.94 for FY), which trimmed upside expectations and is the primary reason the stock declined. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares plunged in pre‑market trade (reported drops ~3%) as investors focused on the cautious profit outlook despite a solid holiday quarter — short‑term selling pressure follows the guidance miss. ProactiveInvestors: Shares Fall After Outlook

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

