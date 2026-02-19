Insider Selling: Crown (NYSE:CCK) CEO Sells $830,025.00 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $830,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 474,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,539,033.12. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,332. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price objective on Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

