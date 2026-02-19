Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Sale of Depop for $1.2 billion in cash , expected to close in 2Q26, will let Etsy focus on its core marketplace and provide proceeds for buybacks, investments, and general corporate purposes while removing a drag on consolidated margins.

, expected to close in 2Q26, will let Etsy focus on its core marketplace and provide proceeds for buybacks, investments, and general corporate purposes while removing a drag on consolidated margins. Etsy’s core marketplace showed early rebound in Q4 — consolidated revenue hit a record $882M, consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.2%, Etsy Marketplace margin was slightly above 30%, and U.S. buyer GMS grew for the first time in four years.

Organizational and product changes (customer-outcome-focused teams, app redesign, and tighter owned marketing) are producing signals of improvement — app GMS growth accelerated, homepage clicks per visit rose ~14% Y/Y, and owned-channel engagement (push/email) is up ~25%.

Etsy is an early mover in AI/agentic commerce with integrations (Microsoft Copilot, Google, Stripe); agentic traffic was ~15x higher Y/Y (still <1% of total) and shows higher order value and reactivation potential, indicating a promising new discovery channel.

Structural challenges remain — habitual buyers declined 8.6% Y/Y, purchase frequency is still below last year, and consolidated margin was pressured by Depop brand investment and other cost increases, meaning sustainable growth is not yet fully proven.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 8,564,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,904. Etsy has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $329,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,979,828.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,381.06. The trade was a 48.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $7,647,664. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Etsy by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

