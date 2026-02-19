Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 2,202 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $605.79 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $616.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.