Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 20,073 shares.The stock last traded at $4.37 and had previously closed at $4.38.

Hypermarcas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

About Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

