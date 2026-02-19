Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Navios Maritime Partners’ conference call:

Navios reported strong results with Q4 net income of $117.3 million and EBITDA of $224.8 million (FY net income $285.3M, EBITDA $744.6M) and raised its annual distribution by 20% to $0.24 per unit , funded mainly by a unit repurchase program that cut outstanding units ~5.3%.

Navios reported strong results with Q4 net income of and EBITDA of (FY net income $285.3M, EBITDA $744.6M) and raised its annual distribution by , funded mainly by a unit repurchase program that cut outstanding units ~5.3%. Revenue visibility is high — Navios has fixed ~71% of available days and reports $3.8 billion of contracted revenue, with contracted earnings exceeding cash operating costs by about $172.7 million .

Revenue visibility is high — Navios has fixed ~71% of available days and reports of contracted revenue, with contracted earnings exceeding cash operating costs by about . The fleet is materially younger than peers (average age 9.6 years vs industry 13.5) and is being modernized with 26 newbuilds through 2029 and active disposals of older tonnage, supporting operational efficiency and ESG credentials.

The fleet is materially younger than peers (average age vs industry 13.5) and is being modernized with 26 newbuilds through 2029 and active disposals of older tonnage, supporting operational efficiency and ESG credentials. Leverage and liquidity: net LTV improved to 30.9% (target 25%), available liquidity about $580 million , long-term borrowings ~$2.2 billion and a new $300 million bond at 7.75%, which raises fixed-rate funding but contributed to higher interest expense.

Leverage and liquidity: net LTV improved to (target 25%), available liquidity about , long-term borrowings ~$2.2 billion and a new $300 million bond at 7.75%, which raises fixed-rate funding but contributed to higher interest expense. Industry dynamics appear supportive — constrained order books, an aging fleet and sanctions have effectively reduced tanker capacity (company cites ~822 sanctioned tankers and ~15% capacity reduction), and trade-route disruptions are increasing ton-miles, all of which could support stronger freight rates going forward.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NMM stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.52. 176,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.38. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. ION Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 52,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

