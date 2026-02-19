Alphabet (GOOG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2026 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/12/2026 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $348.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $345.00.

2/5/2026 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $375.00.

2/5/2026 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Alphabet was given a new $370.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.

2/5/2026 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Alphabet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

2/5/2026 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

2/5/2026 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

1/21/2026 – Alphabet had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

1/20/2026 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/13/2026 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $336.00.

1/8/2026 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/7/2026 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $330.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,032,408 shares of company stock worth $94,926,707. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.