Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading 12.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 and last traded at GBX 1.80. 6,260,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 3,308,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60.

The firm has a market cap of £23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.89.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications. It also provides carbon-ceramic materials for various applications, such as motorsports, military, and other special vehicles. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Liverpool, the United Kingdom.

