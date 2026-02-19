Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Fiserv’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.16.

Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

