Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Performance
NASDAQ FISV opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $238.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.16.
Fiserv News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jana Partners has built a stake in Fiserv and is pressing for changes; reports say Jana has been in conversations with management and at least publicly supports CEO Mike Lyons, a catalyst for the recent rally. Activist investor Jana Partners builds stake in Fiserv (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: News of Jana’s stake triggered sharp intraday gains (reports of a >5% jump), reflecting investor hope that activist engagement could accelerate cost actions, asset moves or strategy changes to boost valuation. Fiserv (FISV) Jumps Over 6% as Activist Investor Gobbles Stake (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to focus on key post‑earnings questions (growth drivers, margin recovery, integration and capital allocation) that will determine whether Fiserv can regain momentum; these Q&A points are on investors’ watchlists. The Top 5 Analyst Questions From Fiserv’s Q4 Earnings Call (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary (Zacks) notes cross-border and e‑commerce tailwinds for payments firms but also warns rising tech and expense pressures — a mixed backdrop that could support eventual recovery but compress near‑term margins. 5 Financial Transaction Stocks to Watch Despite Elevated Expense Level (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Management flagged a slowdown in its small‑business POS platform, which has weighed on revenue and sentiment; that operational softness is a direct headwind to near‑term growth expectations. Slowdown in Its Small Business POS Platform Weighed on Fiserv’s (FISV) Shares (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term performance remains poor (articles note the stock’s steep decline over the past year), underlining that activism alone must contend with operational fixes and balance‑sheet concerns to produce sustained upside. What I’m Watching With Fiserv to See if It Beats the Market (The Motley Fool)
Insider Activity
In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.
Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.
