Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Carvana Co. $CVNA

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,000. Carvana accounts for about 1.8% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Carvana by 40.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 26.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 46.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Carvana from $454.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.27.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $361.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $486.89.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total transaction of $12,381,715.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,478,014.82. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total transaction of $17,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 100,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,283,141. This trade represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock worth $179,589,049 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.