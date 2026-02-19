CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 11,725 Reliance, Inc. $RS

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Reliance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 99.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Reliance by 417.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,933,353.50. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total value of $869,394.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,794.76. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Reliance Trading Down 1.1%

RS stock opened at $336.49 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $365.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.69 and its 200 day moving average is $294.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

