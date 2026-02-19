CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,284 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.05% of AAON worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in AAON by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,715,000 after buying an additional 117,446 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in AAON by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 27,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of AAON by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 553,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,937 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 195.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 560,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,715 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

AAON Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.11. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $321,300.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,299.08. This represents a 37.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

