Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:AURE) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:AURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.9489 and last traded at $1.96. 23,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 100,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Wealth in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Prestige Wealth Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prestige Wealth stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Wealth Inc. ( NASDAQ:AURE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,777,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Prestige Wealth comprises 4.4% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 7.54% of Prestige Wealth as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Through our subsidiaries, we are a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, with the majority of our subsidiaries’ operations in Hong Kong. Our subsidiaries assist their clients in identifying and purchasing well matched wealth management products and global asset management products. Our subsidiaries’ clients for both wealth management and asset management services are primarily high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals in Asia, and a majority of our subsidiaries’ clients reside in mainland China or Hong Kong.

