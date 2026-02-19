Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0%

BILS opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3016 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

