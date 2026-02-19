CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 66,054 PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $49,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,357.96. This trade represents a 75.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,993.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PayPal Price Performance
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
PayPal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.35%.
PayPal News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Small‑cap partner deal highlights continued ecosystem reach — OLB Group announced a global integration of PayPal checkout/wallet into its SecurePay gateway; the partner stock surged, signaling market interest in PayPal’s distribution tie‑ups. OLB Group Stock Skyrockets On PayPal Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts/commentators view PYPL as deeply undervalued — pieces arguing the stock is mispriced point to low valuation multiples and durable revenue pillars (Venmo, PSP, BNPL) as reasons for long‑term upside. PayPal: Despite Uncertainty, Stock Remains A Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund manager rotation — Gator Capital disclosed selling PYPL in its Q4 letter; could reflect portfolio rebalancing rather than a firm view on fundamentals. Here’s Why Gator Capital Sold PayPal (PYPL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Transaction revenue commentary is mixed — Q4 transaction revenues rose modestly but take‑rate pressure and a flat 2026 TM$ outlook cloud the growth story. Monitor take‑rate and TPV trends in upcoming updates. PYPL’s Transaction Revenues: Will it Pave the Way or Hinder Growth?
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread securities‑class action activity — Multiple firms have filed suits or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff applicants alleging misstatements during Feb. 25, 2025–Feb. 2, 2026; this increases legal risk and potential headline volatility. PYPL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead PayPal Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cut on fundamentals — Truist cut estimates and lowered the price target to $39 (Sell), citing slower volume and take‑rate compression; this is a headwind for sentiment and target/ratings‑driven flows. Truist Lowers PayPal Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership change + weak results scrutiny — Notices from plaintiff firms link the CEO transition and the company’s weak quarter, heightening uncertainty around execution and investor confidence. PayPal CEO Exit Coincides With Weakest Quarterly Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — PayPal’s CAO sold 1,213 shares (large % reduction in his holdings), a disclosure that may be read negatively by some investors. SEC Filing: Insider Sale
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.03.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
