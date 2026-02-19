Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $111.44 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244,951 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Charter Communications worth $111,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $1,145,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,362,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,630,000 after buying an additional 1,130,648 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $60,646,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,575,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,210,000 after buying an additional 209,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,669,000 after acquiring an additional 198,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.67.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $239.14 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.38 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.10 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

