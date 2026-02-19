First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $354,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,167,000 after buying an additional 83,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 439.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,691,000 after acquiring an additional 486,090 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 581,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after acquiring an additional 45,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LECO opened at $289.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

